Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Hazrat Mian Mir Urs begins

Lahore

November 17, 2018

LAHORE: The 395th annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir started here on Friday. The Sajjada Nasheen of the shrine, Makhdoom Pir Syed Anwaarul Hassan Gilani, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, inaugurated the Urs with traditional after laying a traditional Chadar. Hundreds of devotees from different parts of the country have arrived to attend the Urs ceremony.

