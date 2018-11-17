close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
AFP
November 17, 2018
Du Plessis urges Aussies to keep the aggression

Sports

AFP
November 17, 2018

BRISBANE: Australia have clearly toned down their sledging since a ball-tampering scandal broke, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said Friday, but urged them not to totally sacrifice their confrontational approach.

Du Plessis, who has just led the Proteas in three one-dayers against Australia, said there had been a marked change in their on-field behaviour and the baiting of opposition players had receded.

“The series in South Africa (earlier this year) was like that, especially that first Test in Durban. It was a feisty one,” he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off Twenty20 on Saturday.“Then comparing that to now, you can see they’re obviously trying to minimise that a bit more, and let the cricket do the talking.

“These days, chirping’s not as big a part of cricket. Obviously the stump mics, TVs, there’s a lot of emphasis from the ICC that it needs to be a gentleman’s game. “There’s a lot of kids watching the game... so chirping, swearing, all that stuff has been really toned down.

“But if you compare the two series then yes, there’s been a big difference in the way that they talk on the field.”Du Plessis, who once referred to the Australians as being “like a pack of wild dogs”, said he revelled in the confrontation and urged them not to totally abandon traits that had brought them so much success.

“I’ve always believed that you must never take away your uniqueness as a strength. If your strength is to be in guys’ faces, then you must use that,” he said. “Obviously there’s laws now where you can’t cross that line,” he added.

