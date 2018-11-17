Three tiger cubs killed by train

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Three eight-month-old tiger cubs have been killed by a train in western India, forest rangers said on Friday.
"The cubs were hit by a train early on Thursday and their mangled remains were recovered and sent for post-mortem," A.K. Mishra from Maharashtra state’s forestry department told AFP. Their bodies were spotted in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, which is famous for a thriving tiger population.
"The incident is extremely unusual and we have not spotted their mother yet and will cremate them soon," Mishra said. India has launched a major campaign to boost tiger numbers. At the last tiger census in 2014 the population had risen to more than 2,200 from a low of less than 1,500.
But as urban areas have expanded in the country of 1.25 billion people, conflict between humans and tigers has worsened. Poaching is also a concern. A controversy is meanwhile raging about the death in early November of a tiger believed to have killed more than a dozen villagers, also in Maharashtra. The tigress was shot after a months-long search using paragliders, infrared cameras, sharpshooters on elephants and even Calvin Klein perfume.
