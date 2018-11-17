More illegal structures razed in East and Central districts

The ongoing anti-encroachment operation entered its crucial phase on Friday as authorities sealed the Noorani Kabab House on Shahrah-e-Quaideen, and demolished illegal meat shops in Hussainabad and a marriage hall and illegal structures in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central Rehan Hashmi and Chairman DMC East Moid Anwar, who were supervising the operation, said the pace of the crackdown had been slowed in view of the upcoming the celebrations of Eid Miladun Nabi.

Director Anti-Encroachment Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Bashir Siddiqui, while answering a question, said the Noorani Kabab House was sealed as it was built on a residential plot. It was encouraging that people had started removing illegal structures and encroachments on their own.

The major task was to make all footpaths and roads encroachment-free. Liaquatabad’s Super Market and Gole Market Nazimabad had been cleared, and people had appreciated the operation against encroachments.

Siddiqui said the lifting of debris was a difficult task, but the number of vehicles had been increased to lift it. Director General KDA Samiuddin Siddiq ordered that the operation should continue without any discrimination. He said parks and play grounds would be built on the vacated land after the anti-encroachment drive in the city, and urged the Sindh government to extend cooperation.