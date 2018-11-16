Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Scattered rain

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

Scattered rain with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. On Thursday, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

