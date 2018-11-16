Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Experts urge discouraging reckless use of antibiotics

Lahore

November 16, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Munir Ahmed has emphasised on discouraging the reckless use of antibiotics by general public.

He said that self-medication especially of antibiotic medicines should be discouraged by all the quarters concerned. He said in the recent years the misuse of antibiotics had increased up to 36 per cent. He said that Punjab would be the first province where a comprehensive anti-microbial resistance policy would be formulated in next few months.

He expressed these views while addressing a policy and advocacy seminar on antibiotic awareness organised by Hepatitis and Infection Control Programme, Punjab, in collaboration with World Health Organisation at a local hotel.

