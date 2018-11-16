Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Taliban kill 40 troopers in Farah province

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 16, 2018

Share

FARAH: The members of Farah provincial council on Thursday said up to 40 security force members were killed and 60 others surrendered to the Taliban during the recent spate of violence in three districts of the province.

The residents however painted a grim picture of the situation, saying the Taliban were still present in some parts of Farah city. Over the past two weeks, the Taliban and the Afghan security forces have been embroiled in deadly battles on multiple fronts across the province. On Wednesday, the Taliban launched attacks on Bala Buluk, Pusht-e-Koh and Pusht Rod districts. Over 30 Taliban members were also killed in the battles.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Top Story