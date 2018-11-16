Taliban kill 40 troopers in Farah province

FARAH: The members of Farah provincial council on Thursday said up to 40 security force members were killed and 60 others surrendered to the Taliban during the recent spate of violence in three districts of the province.

The residents however painted a grim picture of the situation, saying the Taliban were still present in some parts of Farah city. Over the past two weeks, the Taliban and the Afghan security forces have been embroiled in deadly battles on multiple fronts across the province. On Wednesday, the Taliban launched attacks on Bala Buluk, Pusht-e-Koh and Pusht Rod districts. Over 30 Taliban members were also killed in the battles.