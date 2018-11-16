Fri Nov 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
COAS visits Army Service Corps Centre Nowshera

November 16, 2018

NOWSHERA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Army Service Corps Centre, Nowshera. Major General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal was installed as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps, a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said. A large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.

Upon arrival, the COAS laid a wreath at the martyrs monument. Later, talking to officers of Services Corps and guests, the army chief appreciated contributions of the corps both during peacetime and operations by providing logistics support.

