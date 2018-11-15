PM to inaugurate Gwadar railway station: Rashid

QUETTA: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Balochistan government has provided acres of land to establish a new modern Railway Station in Gwadar which would be hub of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the project of Gwadar Railway Station soon during his visit.

The minister briefed these details to media persons at Quetta Railway Station.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda were also accompanied him who visited to condole with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on the death of his mother.

Talking to media persons at Quetta Railway Station, the minister said the government has also reduced fair of Akbar Bugti Express for facilitating people interested to visit Balochistan, besides installing air conditions to make their journey comfortable and affordable.

The minister said, “It is honorable for me that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda visited Quetta Railway Station along with me on my request”.

Sheikh Rashid said one billion rupees were increased in railway revenue through tracking system and installing WIFI in trains, adding that two freight vehicles would be started which would be inaugurated from December 25. He said our track system was 70-year old but they would do their best to upgrade it, adding that Prime Minister Imran has approved 10,000 jobs in Pakistan Railways.

“It is not my aim to make commission and collect wealth,” he said adding that he is trying to provide best facilities to people in railways according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid lauded that Qasim Khan Suri is the first Deputy Speaker National Assembly, elected from Balochistan and hoped that he would come to the expectations of the people.