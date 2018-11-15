Need to create awareness on human rights stressed

Islamabad : Collaborative measures for creating awareness on human rights, specifically on women rights, are vital to ensure implementation of existing laws.

This was stated in a meeting of Federal Minister for Human rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari with a delegation of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), led by Member CII, Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi on Wednesday.

In a detailed discussion on rights guaranteed by the constitution and measures taken by the Ministry of Human Rights, Mazari shared the impact of two awareness campaigns launched by the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) to educate people about their rights guaranteed in the constitution. After launching campaign on women’s inheritance rights, the Ministry’s helpline received around 10,000 calls in three days regarding the legal protection of women in inheritance related issues. The delegation also discussed in detail the issues related to women’s inheritance.