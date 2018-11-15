Workshop on importance of investment in child welfare

Islamabad : National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a workshop titled ‘Importance of Investment in Child Welfare & Our Social Responsibilities’ in collaboration with Child Rights Movement, says a press release.

National Council of Social Welfare Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the workshop while Wajiha Akram, parliamentary secretary, M/o Federal Education & Profession Training and Javaria Zafar Aheer, parliamentary secretary, M/o Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development were the chief guests.

The members of civil society, prominent educational experts, officers of M/o Federal Education & Profession Training, students and other departments, attended the workshop.

On the occasion Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, chairman said that our children are the future of Pakistan.

A sound and well educated youth can play progressive role in the development of nation and prosperity of the country.

The present government is working for the improvement of the state of child rights in Pakistan.

Government is paying keen attention towards the education and professional training of the out of school children.

Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary, M/o Federal Education & Profession Training and Ms. Javaria Zafar Aheer, Parliamentary Secretary, M/o Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development have addressed as chief guests and said that it is our collective responsibility to work for the reduction of school dropout ratio.

Private sector should work hand in hand with public sector and have to lower their fees for the poor, needy and deserving students.