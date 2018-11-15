Meeting on energy

Islamabad: The US-Pakistan Centers for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCASE) organised its 5th National Stakeholders Meeting on Energy in Islamabad, says a press release.

The consultative meeting was attended by over 50 participants including senior officials from the Government of Pakistan, Higher Education Commission (HEC), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and industry and academic partners.

Led by Arizona State University (ASU), the meeting provided the USPCASE centers with a forum to share updates on research laboratories and the ongoing applied energy research conducted by center faculty. Under the Think Tank Dialogue, this session also provided a platform to discuss strategies for energy institutions both public and private, and universities to enhance cooperation and help address Pakistan’s energy needs.

The one-day meeting featured over 30 student research posters that showcased cutting-edge energy research being conducted by USPCASE faculty and their students at both National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar (UET).