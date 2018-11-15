Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Lalika nominated Zakat, Ushr Council head

Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has nominated Minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika as Co-Chairman of Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council.

Nine MPAs have also been nominated as members of Zakat Council, including Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari (Attock), Muhammad Abdullah Warraich (Gujrat), Saeed Akbar Khan (Bhakkar), Ms Saleem Bibi (Chiniot) Ms Aysha Iqbal (Lahore), Ahmed Shah Khagga (Pakpattan), Syed Khawar Ali Shah (Khanewal), Muhammad Afzal (Bahawalpur) and Ms Zahra Batool (Muzaffargarh) for a term of three years. Notification in this regard has been issued by the Punjab government.

