KP govt to clear media houses dues in 2 weeks

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa (KP) Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said that all arrears of media houses in head of advertisements would be cleared in next 10 to 15 days.

However, he said that payments to those who were not paying salaries to their workers would be stopped. He was talking to the office bearers of Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) and Peshawar Press Club (PPC) during his visit to the protest camp of journalists here.

He dispelled the impression that the release of advertisements were being stopped to print and electronic media by the PTI government. The journalists were holding protest camp against retrenchments from various media houses since last 19 days.

Secretary Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qaiser Alam and Director General (DG) Information and Public Relations, Firdous Khan also accompanied him.

Senior journalists Shamim Shahid, Syed Bukhar Shah, Nasir Hussain, Shahabuddin, Fida Khattak and large number of other journalists were also present on the occasion.

The information minister condemned retrenchments from media houses. He said that the large scale retrenchment of media workers from their services has no precedent in the history.

He said that the resolution passed by the provincial assembly against retrenchment from media houses was sent to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and the Monday meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in that connection.

The information minister said that after the passage of 18th Constitutional Amendment, the provinces were empowered to frame their own advertisement and media policies.

He said that All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) would also be taken on board in this regard.

The KP information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that working journalists would be provided protection in any circumstances.