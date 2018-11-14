‘China’s ties with Pakistan exceptional’

ISLAMABAD: Chief economist of top Chinese think-thank Dr Chen Wenling said Tuesday his country’s relations with Pakistan were exceptional and Beijing was committed to taking the china-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to a higher stage of development.

He was speaking here at a roundtable discussion, organised by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) to discuss, “CPEC: The Way forward”. The roundtable had keynote by Dr Chen Wenling, Chief Economist of China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), affiliated with the State Council in Beijing, which is directly under Premier Li Keqiang.

Dr Chen Wenling said, “China took a lot of time and invested a lot of hard work in reaching where it is today. China lifted 700 million people out of poverty and raised life expectancy to 85 years from 40 years”.

She said that China wanted to see Pakistan progressing similarly and for this purpose China would always support Pakistan, with which China had a relationship that was ‘exceptional’ and these special ties were with no other country.

She further said that Pakistan’s agricultural capacity should be utilised to stimulate growth and that she would want to see rapid development under CPEC alongside the route from Kashgar to Gwadar. Dr Chen Wenling also specifically focused on strengthening the Renminbi by trading in Chinese currency and subsequently improving the value of the Pakistani rupee, which suffered significantly against the US dollar.

Referring to the two countries, she emphasised that, “We must not get influenced by the pressures imposed by the external forces and continue to strengthen our bilateral relations.” Appreciating Dr Chen Wenling’s views, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute and the Chairman of Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, said that during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan in 2015, 52 agreements were signed between the two countries to expedite work on CPEC, and thus Pakistan had already rejected any external pressure as it a resilient country that has resisted such pressures in the past.

He was thankful to China for such unflinching support and commitment towards Pakistan.

Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani, ex-DG ISI, also reassured Dr Chen Wenling that Pakistan was capable of withstanding all forces against CPEC. He said, “Pakistan has resisted external pressure in the past and will be doing so in the future as well. The trust between Pakistan and China will help sustain CPEC and Pak-China relations.” He concluded by saying, “there are no two countries that trust each other more, like Pakistan and China do”.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan LNG, who has previously served as the Ambassador of Pakistan to WTO, contributed to the valuable discussion by saying that, “Pakistan needs to improve international trade as no country can progress if it remains a closed economy.”

He further added that, “We as a nation will never grow if we do not promote competition.” Moreover he stated that, “CPEC is a great opportunity for Pakistan but we need to initiate reforms internally to keep our pace with CPEC.”