Pharmaceutical manufacturers assured of problems resolution

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Health Aamir Mehmood Kiyani on Tuesday said practical measures would be taken for resolution of problems being faced by the pharmaceutical industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal minister gave this assurance during a meeting with a delegation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of KP.

The delegation called on him under the leadership of its Chairman Zahid Arif, said a press release.

During the visit, PMA KP Chairman Zahid Arif apprised the federal minister about the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical industry and presented an eight points agenda containing suggestions for resolution of problems being faced by them.

The delegation informed the federal minister that the pharmaceutical industry of KP was progressing despite unfavourable circumstances.

The federal minister agreed with the eight-point agenda presented by PMA KP and assured the delegation members about the resolution of their problems.