Chief minister, parliamentary leaders discuss development strategy

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and parliamentary leaders in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly discussed the overall development strategy of the province at Chief Minister’s House here on Tuesday.

The parliamentary leaders were led by the leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly Muhammad Akram Durrani, said an official handout.

Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Sardar Hussain Babak and Khushdil Khan of the Awami National Party, Sardar Yousaf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sher Azam Wazir of the Pakistan People’s Party attended the meeting.

The meeting participants discussed at length the overall development strategy of the province that included the ongoing schemes, projects in education, health and irrigation, dualisation of the Indus Highway, motorway from Peshawar to Karachi, Bypasses, Swat Motorway, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-related projects including Chashma Lift Irrigation Scheme Dera Ismail Khan, the extension of public sector entities to the newly merged districts, schemes in road communications, colleges, small dams, chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), umbrella scheme, class-IV appointment, tourism and industrialisation in the province.

The parliamentary leaders presented a set of proposals related to the DDAC chairmanships of different districts, the share of the opposition in the umbrella scheme, the class-IV employees and posting and transfers in the constituencies of MPAs and other privileges.

The chief minister assured to evolve a clear and implementable strategy for the genuine proposals and suggestions of the parliamentary leaders.

He assured to look into the proposal of establishing the female campus of Hazara University in the sprawling building with vast areas in Jabba Mansehra.

He assured to convene a meeting of commissioner and deputy commissioner of Manshera to remove the hurdles to the allotment of residential plots to the earthquake victims of Balakot at the Bakarial city.