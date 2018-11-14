‘Education helps create tolerant, productive society’

Islamabad : Education is the key to the creation of a tolerant and productive society, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said on Tuesday.

Addressing the prize distribution and oath-taking ceremony at the OPF Girls College here, the special assistant said education proved helpful for an individual to be a productive citizen.

"Education is an asset that cannot be taken away from you. It is your job to make society inclusive," he said.

Bukhari called for promoting tolerance in society.

"We lack the courage to accept and appreciate people for what they are. Education teaches you to accept others and respect the difference of opinion that people around you have," he said.

The special assistant said the point of education was to free an individual's mind.

"The youths of the country has to break the barriers to be enlightened," he said.

Bukhari also emphasised the importance of mannerism and said Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) always asked people to show manners in order to build a society that had social harmony and a strong familial bond.

"Our society needs a special focus on morality and it is our job to rebuild the moral structure, which is possible only through education," he said.

The special assistant said there was a need for teaching students to be inclusive so that they cherish the diversity of opinion and get involved in civilized dissent only.