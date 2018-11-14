Wed Nov 14, 2018
Lahore

November 14, 2018
Cloudy forecast

The city Tuesday received scattered rain while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday. They predicted cloudy weather in upper parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions and Islamabad. Rainfall was recorded in other cities including Balakot 6, Pattan 4, Malamjabba, Kalam 3, Cherat, Parachinar 2, Dir, Saidu Sharif 1, Peshawar, Kakul, Chitral, Risalpur Trace, Rahim Yar Khan 3, Kamra 2, Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Joharabad, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sialkot, Shorkot, TT Singh, Garidupatta 2, Muzaffarabad 1, Rawalakot Trace and Astore 1.

