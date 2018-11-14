‘NAB action to help business community’

LAHORE: A delegation of Construction Association of Pakistan called on NAB Chairman justice (retd) Javed Iqbal at Lahore office here on Tuesday.

The association members assured the chairman of their assistance in revealing corrupt elements in the business community. The chairman also assured the delegation of the bureau cooperation. He said actions taken by the NAB would help and strengthen the business community.

The chairman informed the delegation that business desks have been constituted in Islamabad headquarters and Lahore office to facilitate the businessmen. The members of the delegation appreciated the bureau’s efforts and agreed on providing technical help to NAB in scrutiny of agreements related to construction projects.

declamation contest: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Tuesday organised an Urdu declamation contest among college and University students at Alhamra Arts Council.

The topic of the declamation was ‘Khud Ehtasabi Waqt ki Pukaar’. The speakers from 21 districts of Punjab participated in the contest. Dr Murad Raas, Punjab Minister for School Education, graced the event as a chief guest whereas Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and Dr Faheem Malik, Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Gujrat participated as guests of honour. The jury members who evaluated the contest were Associate Professor Dr Arifa Shehzad, University of the Punjab, lecturer Dr Ayesha Azeem, Lahore College for Women University, and Miss Aliya Maryam, Assistant Professor Govt College Shadbagh, Lahore. Syed Ibrar Abu-Alhassan from Punjab College Kasur secured first position, Muhammad Azeem Azam from University of Central Punjab, Lahore stood at 2nd and Umar Saeed of Govt Postgraduate College, Okara stood third.

Dr Murad Raas while speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts and commitments of the NAB to eradicate corruption.

Road: The Punjab government on Tuesday approved a development scheme of road sector. The scheme is: Construction of Road from Dhulla to Mangwal (length-18 km) (Revised) in Chakwal District at a cost of Rs 684.59 million.