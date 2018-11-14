Six die as truck overturns

LAHORE: At least six people were killed and 26 others injured when a truck loaded with drums of milk overturned due to speeding near Sundar Industrial Estate on Tuesday morning.

The condition of eight injured victims is stated to be critical. Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances removed the victims to Raiwind Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The deceased included Sohrab Khan, 36, son of Muhammad Hanif; Hameed, 62, son of Sarmad; Siddique, 48, s/o Rongrr Khan; Abid, 29, son of Arif, and Ibrahim, 60, son of Eddo. The injured included Muhammad Khalid, 20, Zubair, 21, Mubeen, 50, Nasir, 45, Kasim Ali, 37, Atiqur Rehman, 30, Latif, Mukhtar, 35, Muhammad Tufai, Farhad Ali, Sabir, Farzand Ali, 41, M Ramazan, 30, Sanaullah, 28, Zubair, son of Sultan 26, Jamil, 45, M Sharif, 50, son of Idrees, Yasin, 45, son of Majid, Fazal Din, 45, son of Bundu Khan, Waqar, 18, son of Fazal Din, Asif Hussain, 20, son of G Hussain. Three injured are unidentified so far.

Body found: A 35-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in the Bhaati Gate police area on Tuesday.

dies: A rickshaw driver, who was set ablaze by accused persons over an issue of Rs 8,000 loan three days back at Baghbanpura, succumbed to his burns in a hospital. Baghbanpura police have arrested the accused.

busted: Defence-C investigation police claimed to have arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered the loot.

IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad jawed Saleemi rewarded SI Muhammad Haneef from Multan region for extraordinary services at Khidmat service centres.

NH&MP: Trainee DSPs of National Highways and Motorway Police visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority to acquaint themselves with the use of technology for effective policing.

gold seized: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle gold worth hundreds of thousands of rupees at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The ASF seized three gold biscuits, weighing 10 tola each, from the purse of a female passenger travelling to Toronto, Canada.