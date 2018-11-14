Bajaur Press Club closed after threats

KHAR: The Bajaur Press Club remained closed on Tuesday owing to fear of terror attacks, its president and local administration officials said. Hasbanullah Khan, president of Bajaur Press Club, said the club had been shut down for an indefinite period on the directives of local administration due to threats of attacks from unknown elements. He said the decision to close the press club was taken at a meeting of the senior journalists after the officials informed them about the threats. As per the decision, he said the press club would remain closed for an unspecified period.