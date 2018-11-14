Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

Bajaur Press Club closed after threats

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

Share

KHAR: The Bajaur Press Club remained closed on Tuesday owing to fear of terror attacks, its president and local administration officials said. Hasbanullah Khan, president of Bajaur Press Club, said the club had been shut down for an indefinite period on the directives of local administration due to threats of attacks from unknown elements. He said the decision to close the press club was taken at a meeting of the senior journalists after the officials informed them about the threats. As per the decision, he said the press club would remain closed for an unspecified period.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan