Who is the most powerful of all?

The power struggle among the chief minister, the governor and the speaker of the Punjab Assembly, regarding who wants to controls Punjab, has recently surfaced in the media. While it is the chief minister who should be calling the shots, in reality it is the speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Pervaiz Elahi, who can be seen talking to the media. He shows no qualms in speaking against the opposition parties, especially the PML-N. I have seen no other speaker, be it of national or provincial assemblies, who talk so openly against the opposition. After assuming their duties, the assembly speakers always try to act neutral at least in the public. This is obviously not in the case of Elahi.

The PTI leadership should ensure that any remarks for the opposition come from either the chief minister or the information minister. The speaker should at least try and act neutral. This would be in line with good practices being followed by other speakers. It, in fact, has always been like that. All speakers pledge to remain neutral upon assuming duties.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad