November 14, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Govt urged to restore final tax regime

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

KARACHI: The Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has urged the government to restore the final tax regime and termed the minimum six percent withholding tax on import stage unjustified.

PCDMA Chairman Shahid Vaseem demanded the finance minister and FBR chairman to remove the differences between the commercial importers of industrial raw materials and industries. He said commercial importers played an important role in providing raw materials to the export-oriented industries, enabling them to deliver goods on time.

The chairman met PCDMA members in Faisalabad, and assured them of full support regarding the problems they faced.

Vaseem further said commercial importers paid cash in advance at the import stage, and after the payment of advance tax, opening the account for audit was not acceptable.

