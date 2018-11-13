Pakistan’s Babar Azam tops batsmen table

DUBAI: Kuldeep Yadav of India and Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez have been rewarded with big jumps in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after they played key roles in their sides’ convincing victories over their respective rivals in the recently-concluded T20I series, says an ICC media release.

Yadav picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy-rate of 5.6 in his side’s 3-0 win over the Windies. This has helped him vault 14 places to a career-high 23rd position in the bowling table.

Hafeez was in sparking form with the bat against New Zealand and his series aggregate of 132 runs at a strike-rate of 145 has lifted him 16 places to 53rd spot in the batting chart.Pakistan and India’s identical 3-0 series wins mean they have gained points in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, while New Zealand and the Windies have moved in opposite directions.

Top ranked Pakistan have collected two points and number-two ranked India have pocketed three points, moving to 138 and 127 points respectively, while fifth-ranked New Zealand and seventh-ranked West Indies have ended up on 112 and 102 points respectively after dropping four points apiece.

Other batsmen to make notable improvements in the latest update include Rohit Sharma in seventh (up by three places), Kane Williamson in 12th (up by three places), Shikhar Dhawan in 16th (up by five places) and Ross Taylor in 59th (up by five places).

The batting table is headed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who has gained 14 points following his series total of 126 runs, which has opened up the gap with Australia’s second-ranked Aaron Finch to 19 points.

A number of bowlers have made notable upward movements. These include Faheem Ashraf in seventh (up by nine places), Imad Wasim in eighth (up by two places), Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 19th (up by nine places), Jasprit Bumrah in 21st (up by five places), Carlos Brathwaite in 29th (up by four places), Tim Southee in 36th (up by five places), Adam Milne in 40th (up by five places) and Hafeez in 59th (up by 20 places).

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains the No 1 ranked bowler. He leads Pakistan’s Shadab Khan by 41 points, with England’s Adil Rashid in third position.There is no change in the top-four of the all-rounders’ list with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell leading the field. Mohammad Nabi is second, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and JP Duminy.

Meanwhile, Australia will be involved in all four remaining T20Is later this month. They will play South Africa in a one-off match in Carrara on 17 November, before taking on India in a three-match series on November 21, 23 and 25.

If Australia win all four matches, then they will rise to second position on 126 points. However, if they lose all four matches, then they will end up in sixth position on 112 points.Similarly, South Africa will gain three points if they win on 17 November, while India will move to 129 points if they win all three matches against Australia.

ICC T20I Team Rankings (as on November 12, following India v Windies and Pakistan v New Zealand series): 1. Pakistan 138 points, 2. India 127, 3. Australia 118, 4. England 118, 5. New Zealand 112, 6. South Africa 111, 7. West Indies 102, 8. Afghanistan 92, 9. Sri Lanka 87, 10. Bangladesh 77, 11. Scotland 62, 12. Zimbabwe 55, 13. UAE 50, 14. Netherlands 50, 15. Hong Kong 42, 16. Oman 39, 17. Ireland 34.

Batsmen: 1. Babar Azam (Pak) 858, 2. Aaron Finch (Aus) 839, 3. Colin Munro (NZ) 815, 4. Lokesh Rahul (Ind) 780, 5. Fakhar Zaman (Pak) 749, 6. Glenn Maxwell (Aus)742, 7. Rohit Sharma (Ind) 707, 8. Martin Guptill (NZ) 703, 9. Alex Hales (Eng) 697, 10. Jason Roy (Eng) 688.

Selected ranking: 28. Shoaib Malik (Pak) 542.

Bowlers: 1. Rashid Khan (Afg) 793, 2. Shadab Khan (Pak) 752, 3. Adil Rashid (Eng) 676, 4. Y. Chahal (Ind) 669, 5. Ish Sodhi (NZ) 668, 6. Imran Tahir (SA) 653, 7. Faheem Ashraf (Pak) 652, 8. Imad Wasim (Pak) 651, 9. Billy Stanlake (Aus) 640, 10. Andrew Tye (Aus) 634.

Selected ranking: 28. Hasan Ali (Pak) 556.

All-rounders: 1. Glenn Maxwell (Aus) 345, 2. Mohammad Nabi (Afg) 313, 3. Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) 310, 4. JP Duminy (SA) 225, 5. Mahmudullah (Ban) 213, 6. Thisara Perera (SL) 213, 7. Paul Stirling (Ire) 208, 8. R. Berrington (Sco) 202, 9. Marlon Samuels (Win) 197, 10. Sean Williams (Zim) 197.