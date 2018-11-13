Nazim among three killed in Nauthia locality

PESHAWAR: Three people, including a naib nazim, were killed while two were wounded in the firing between two groups in Nauthia locality early Monday.

Naib Nazim Sher Ali, his brother and their rival Tariq were killed when the two groups traded fire. Two others, including a passerby, were wounded and rushed to the hospital.It was learnt that the firing started over the issue of firecrackers during a function that led to the clash.

Two timber smugglers held in Mansehra: The Forest Department has seized a large quantity of timber and arrested two smugglers in Gullibagh area of the district on Monday.

The timber, according to Forest Department, was being smuggled out of Mansehra district.A team of Forest Department led by Giadarpur Range Officer Mohammad Zahoor intercepted two jeeps and seized beams of timber.The Forest Department arrested Mohammad Yasir and Tanveer Ahmad under the Forest Act.Mohammad Zahoor told reporters that timber smuggler put up resistance but they were overpowered by the forest guards.