ANP launches membership campaign

MARDAN: The Awami National Party (ANP) has launched the membership campaign throughout the province and constituted election committee in the district for the purpose.

However, the party has not dissolved party organisations and it has created problems in the membership campaign. It may be noted that a few days ago ANP formed an electioncommittee at the centre, provincial and district level and announced to started membership campaign.

However in the past before forming the election committees, the party dissolved organization and the election committee conducted the membership campaign and intra-party elections. But this time the ANP has formed the election committees but has not dissolved party units.

The ANP a few days ago announced the names of members of the election commission for Mardan to hold the upcoming intra-party election in the district in April and May next year. According to the party, former lawmaker Ahmed Khan Bahadur, Shah Roh Aman, former district president Farooq Akram Khan, Haroon Khan and Jawad Takar were made the members of election commission.