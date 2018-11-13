Exhibition of winter collection ends

LAHORE: An exhibition of winter collection of women's dresses by 'Khat-e-Poesh,' designed and created by Javeria Khan, concluded on Zafar Ali Road, Gulberg-V, on Sunday.

Khat-e-Poesh, is an exclusive clothing brand launched in February 2017, catering to posh and sophisticated women. The collection is inspired by the Ghaznavid dynasty that originated from Afghanistan.

The collection comprises warm tones and a wide variety of fabrics, ranging from Khadder, Karandi, linen, silks and cambric. The motifs are carefully selected and created to match the warm tones. The styling is inspired by Ghaznavid aesthetic yet, it is fused with modern design. The fabrics are embroidered and printed.

Javeria Khan, the designer, draws her inspiration from the art world. She is an artist who completed her bachelor's degree from New York University, where she studied European art and culture. She studied Islamic art and motif making at the Princes School of Traditional Arts, London. She has a flair for fashion and has been a freelance designer for a number of design houses.