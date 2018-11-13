Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I have done FSc (Pre-medical) and now I want to do BS-IT. Please guide me if I can take admission without test of additional math and which universities are offering this programme in Lahore? (Fariha Rameez, Lahore)

A: Most private universities in Lahore offer Information Technology at bachelor’s level with different titles of BBA-IT and BS-IT. It all depends on your objectives and goals in preparing towards a specific career. Information Technology has a very wide scope and career prospects, and I don’t think so, it requires too intensive mathematics. If you are interested in getting into a public sector university, I suggest you contact that directly for better advice. It all depends on a number of factors especially your location and the proximity that you require, etc.

Q2: I did DAE in electrical with a grade of 80 per cent. I am interested in civil engineering, computer science or physics. Please suggest me what is best for my career? (Ahmad, Gujranwala.)

A: Dear Ahmad, having spent three years in doing your DAE in electrical, I will not suggest you enter into a completely new area of civil engineering. However, computer science is one area that can be connected to your current qualifications going forward. For someone familiar with electrical and electronic systems, circuits and platform, it would be more comfortable to do a degree in computing science or computer engineering and I guess you will be more successful. Both areas have huge career prospects and you should be able to find relevant opportunities once you top up your DAE with such a degree.

Q3: I am studying BS biotechnology at University of Central Punjab. I scored 3.75 CGPA in the first semester and I am now in the second semester. I need to know that what is the scope of BS biotechnology? (Sameena Khan, Lahore)

Ans: I am pleased to see your current GPA, which is excellent and indicates that you are a hard working and intelligent person so please keep the good work going. Biotechnology is a very emerging and upcoming subject area that offers several specialisations which are constantly changing due to rapid advancement in this field.

Therefore, there may be several postgraduate and specialisations you can do once you complete your bachelor’s degree. Please contact me once you graduate and I shall be happy to guide you further.

Q4: My niece in Pakistan finished her BSC in chemistry, botany and zoology with 71 percent marks from GC University, Faisalabad. Now she wants to do MSc in chemistry. What is the scope of MSc chemistry and also which one is best, MSc chemistry or MSc biochemistry? (Javaid, Saudi Arabia)

A: Dear Javaid, thank you for your email. I would advise your niece to choose biochemistry instead of chemistry. Biochemistry is a unique combination of the study of biological aspects that relate to the chemical changes and the effect of different drugs that further leads into understanding of the human body. Biochemistry has several specialisations going forward and the possibilities of getting funding for research in the areas of microbiology, pathology and virology that will open more career prospects for your niece.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz)