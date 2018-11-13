Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Punjab govt to construct 1,000 houses in Kamalia: minister

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has said that the provincial government will construct 1,000 houses in Kamalia for the poor people. Talking to media men at Chak 711/GB on Monday, he said the PTI government would introduce a strong local bodies system to replace the present ‘spoiled’ system. The proposed village councils will resolve petty disputes of the people at local level to save time and expenditures of the villagers, he said. He claimed that PTI government was not interfering the NAB procedure. Opponents, who were levelling allegations on PTI regarding NAB cases, have forgotten that NAB chairman was appointed by the PML-N and the PPP.

