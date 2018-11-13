Ex-army officer’s family robbed

A mugger deprived a retired army officer’s family of cash in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday. “An armed man wearing helmet on a motorcycle came close to the car in front of our house’s gate and took away my daughter’s wallet while she just sat in the car carrying her one-and-a-half-year old baby,” Colonel (retd) Ata Ur Rehman Siddiqui, who is a regional security manager at a private school, told The News. He said around Rs25,000 were there in the wallet, adding that he was trying to obtain CCTV footage.