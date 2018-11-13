Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Ex-army officer’s family robbed

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

Share

A mugger deprived a retired army officer’s family of cash in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday. “An armed man wearing helmet on a motorcycle came close to the car in front of our house’s gate and took away my daughter’s wallet while she just sat in the car carrying her one-and-a-half-year old baby,” Colonel (retd) Ata Ur Rehman Siddiqui, who is a regional security manager at a private school, told The News. He said around Rs25,000 were there in the wallet, adding that he was trying to obtain CCTV footage.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Karachi