CM Buzdar centre of power in Punjab: Governor

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar brushed off remarks by a Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader, caught on tape during a meeting between the party and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a day earlier.

Speaking to the media after attending different functions here on Sunday, Sarwar said the PML-Q was an ally and “such talks happen even in families”. A video surfaced on Saturday showing a meeting between Jehangir Tareen, Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, and PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema. In the video, Cheema can be heard telling Tareen: “Sir, control Sarwar! He will not let your chief minister continue.” However, Ch Sarwar, when asked to comment, said: “It’s no big deal. The PML-Q is an ally party of the PTI; such talks happen even in families. [I] have very good relations with the Chaudhry brothers.”

Talking to the media after inaugurating a water filtration here, he said if the PML-Q was nursing any grievances, then the government was ready to listen. “The PTI government is transparent and all its ministers, including the prime minister, are open for accountability.” Any talk of differences within the government ranks was baseless, he added.

Responding to a question that he was interfering in the constituency of Tariq Bashir Cheema, the governor said it was only an allegation as he visits all areas in Punjab as a governor. He said that whenever political figures sit together, they exchange views and convey their thoughts openly to one another and the same thing happened in that particular meeting.

He also said that in his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, not a single word about this recent incident was discussed. About efficiency of the PTI government, he said “we have no magic stick to solve all problems. But we are doing our level best to improve the deteriorated situation.” He said until and unless we root out corruption from the country and bring back the plundered wealth, the country cannot make progress.

The governor said that all elements responsible of looting the country’s wealth would be held accountable. He said the PTI government was vigorously working under the 100 days plan and time was not far off when there would be prominent and significant indicators of a “sustained and progressive change” in the country. To another query, the governor said there was no denying the fact that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was the centre of power in the province and there existed no rifts with the allies. Regarding the Senate by-polls in Punjab in which PTI has fielded Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi, the governor said that Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates would emerge victorious.

About water filtration plant, Governor Ch Sarwar said water filtration plants would be installed in all 42 jails of Punjab to supply purified filtered water to the prisoners besides improving safety system in jails, setting up technical centres and the latest laboratories in prisons with the help of the Sarwar Foundation and philanthropists.

Punjab Minister for Prisons Jawad and IG Prisons Punjab Shahid Baig were also present.

The governor said Amer Rehman would provide two filtration plants for Gujranwala jail while Wasim Chaudhry would make available a plant for Sahiwal Jail and Mehr Ghani would provide filtration plants to two Lahore jails under this plan. He said that 10 filtration plants would be installed in Faisalabad division jails while five such plants would be installed in district Faisalabad jails.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of the FCCI, the governor said the PTI government would formulate viable policies in consultation with industrialists and business community to boost the industrial production and healthy business activities in the country.

FCCI President Zia Alamdar, Mian Muhammad Idrees, Mian Muhammad Latif, Mian Muhammad Hanif and Ch Shahid Nazir presented a cheque of Rs5 million to governor for the Dams Fund.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed federal ministers Razzaq Daud, Gohar Ejaz and Asad Umer to formulate policies in consultation with business and industrial community aimed at solving multiple problems being faced by them.

The governor also unveiled the inaugural plaque of the GC University sub-campus in Chiniot at Circuit House here. Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali was present.

Later, addressing a workers convention, the governor said the PTI came into power with the support of workers and it would always keep in forefront their interests. He said that due to faulty policies of the previous government, the labour community faced many odds as they had no representation in the government. He said the government would give due representation to workers in the committees, to be formulated by the government.

He said his wife, Parveen Sarwar, had initiated a project of vocational institutes for women of the country under the banner of Sarwar Foundation and now around 150 centres were working in different parts of the country.

“A little can make a big difference,” said the governor while lauding the role of philanthropists who were working to provide every possible relief to the people.

He said that most of the DMG officials were honest and deeply dedicated to their profession. He said he had found them very committed to the country and under this spirit, any country could have higher chances of progress.

The governor announced that under the Sarwar Foundation, those prisoners would be facilitated who were in jail due to non-payment of fine of around Rs0.1 million or below it. The governor inaugurated five filtration plants during his visit to Faisalabad on Sunday.