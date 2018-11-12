NCHD terminates 33 fake degree holders

Islamabad : National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) during the regularisation of its employees terminated 33 fake degree employees after verification of their credentials.

Talking to this agency, the Deputy Director Education, NCHD, Habibullah Khan said the commission has finally resolved the impending issue of grade wise regularisation of its employees, cases under proceedings of the Islamabad High Court filed by its employees and others.

He said the Finance Division on June 21 issued the notification for the regularization of the employees which includes NCHD staff from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh whereas Balochistan has been left and would consequently get their notifications as per the procedure.

He said NCHD and Ministry of Education and Professional Training (MOEPT) (administrative ministry for NCHD) has also issued individual notifications as per the demand of the employees. He said that during the process another important task came under consideration of NCHD management as 96 dual-job holder employees were identified and the commission demanded an affidavit from them to submit their agreement on scrutiny process and would not challenge their termination in any court whereas the verification was going on. He added that those employees who are compromising their duty hours at the hands of their alleged side business or employments would not be spared.

NCHD has also written a letter to the accountant general in this regard, however, all provinces staff agreed on the initiative whereas Balochistan faction resisted the procedure and to submit affidavits.

To a question, he said 2,292 employees of NCHD had been made clear according to the commission’s own database whereas the protesting employees demanded to have Gazetted notification for their recruitment whereas 1,653 employees were notified in the Gazette while for the remaining proper letter has been sent to the MOEPT and Finance Ministry.

The protesting employees, he said also demanded for a revised seniority list which was already compiled under government rules of 1993 whereas the revised list would be formed by the finance and establishment divisions.

"A committee was proposed by the commission for this purpose and is expected to be formed in the next and also the recruitment rules would also be finalized," he added.

Replying to another query, Khan said at present there are 2,641 sanctioned posts at NCHD whereas the remaining vacant posts would be filled after scrutiny of dual-job employees and further recruitment. He said that the court had also ordered for the payment of 2013 arrears of the NCHD employees for which the commission had requested to the Ministry of Education and the matter would be settled consequently.

The government under vision 2025 aims at achieving 100 per cent literacy rate whereas the literacy rate in the country has been recorded stagnant at 58 per cent since 2011. The government wants to give NCHD lead role in mitigating OOSC ratio whereas the commission’s indigenous survey revealed 30,000 potential locations for literacy centres and also realized that 2,94,000 feeder schools, 1.5 million adult literacy centres would be required for achieving 100 per cent literacy rate and zero OOSC ratio across the country by 2025," he maintained. — APP