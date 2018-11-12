Mon Nov 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018
Advertisement

17 injured in Karak accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018

Share

KARAK: At least 17 persons sustained injuries when an oil tanker and a passenger coach collided on the Indus Highway, police said on Sunday.

Local residents and teams of oil and gas exploration companies in the area started rescue activities after the accident and shifted the injured passengers to the District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors stated that the conditions of six passengers was critical.

The seriously injured victims were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar. The injured were identified as Bilal Asghar, Nazirullah and Sabir Khan, residents of Katlang in Mardan district, and Hameedullah, Shakirullah, Khan Tehsil, Shamsuz Zaman, Ikramullah, Umar Hayat, Imranullah, Ihsanullah, Zahidullah, Rasheed and Umar Khan, residents of Tank. The names of three injured passengers could not be ascertained instantly. The road remained blocked for some time after the accident.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan