Bedlam at PBC convention makes LHC CJ leave function

LAHORE: The bedlam at the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) representative convention, caused by some local lawyers, made Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq leave the function without delivering his speech Saturday.

The scene was created by a local lawyer, Rai Nawaz Advocate, in the middle of the convention when he demanded an end to “useless speeches”. He claimed that such speeches could not resolve the issues facing the legal fraternity.

Due to his shouting in the hall, the convention proceedings had to be stopped. LHC CJ Muhammad Anwarul Haq was sitting in his seat and observing the situation. The angry lawyer made an attempt to take over the dais and force the bar representatives to leave the stage. However, his attempt was foiled by the bar members. The LHC chief justice warned the lawyer and the PBC leadership tried to get hold of the lawyer, but in vain. He kept roaming in the hall and shouting at the PBC office-bearers. Observing the tense situation, the security encircled the LHC chief justice, who later left the hall without delivering a speech. Soon after that, the seminar was also ended.