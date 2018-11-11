‘Efforts on to develop South Waziristan district’

WANA: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar on Saturday said that efforts were being made to put South Waziristan on the path to progress following the restoration of peace in the region.

He was talking to local elders and reporters in Wana at the conclusion of a two-day visit to the region.

Corps Commander Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar recently took over from Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt, who retired from service.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Abid Latif, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Yahya Akhunzada and Brigadier Wajid of 55 Brigade of Pakistan Army were also present on the occasion.

Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar said literacy rate was very low in South Waziristan and the Pakistan Army had established two Cadet Colleges and numerous Army Public Schools to address the issue.

He added that more educational institutions would be established to provide better education facilities to the people. He assured the local journalists that their issues would also be addressed on priority basis.