BISP launches ‘Qaumi Khushali Survey’

Islamabad : The National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has launched the country-wide door-to-door survey of ‘Qaumi Khushali Survey’ (National Prosperity Survey) from Malikwal in Mandi Bahauddin in the Punjab to update data on the socio-economic conditions of masses at grass roots level all over the country.

The Director-General of the NSER said that the last such survey was held in 2010-11.

As per approval of the Management/Government of Pakistan, the NSER has decided to launch a country-wide door-to-door survey to collect basic data for analyzing and chalking out a comprehensive national plan, which will be executed by the federal as well as provincial governments, to overcome the poverty related issue and improve the lives of the vulnerable segment of society.

The NSER will move to other districts in the Punjab as well as in the other provinces as part of the strategy from next week for which the field staff is undergoing trainings and being equipped with the necessary instruments to ensure the maximum level of accuracy and efficiency.

The NSER has engaged professional organizations through a transparent and competitive process of hiring in line with the Government’s rules & regulations. A separate operation review firm has been hired for third party monitoring.

The NSER also arranged similar trainings for all stakeholders, which were completed within the month of October. Now the work on ground has started with the field teams having started collecting data from the Malikwal tehsil in Mandi Bahauddin district in the Punjab and will soon move into other districts across Pakistan.