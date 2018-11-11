Govt has failed to establish its writ, says Wajih

Lahore : Pakistan Peoples Movement Chairman Justice (retd) Wajihuddin has said the government has failed to establish its writ anywhere in the country and its incompetence was exposed when religious sentiments were exploited and the country was brought to a complete halt.

He expressed the views while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. He said the government had not taken any action against people who fanned religious hatred and created a chaotic situation in the country.

"It is in national interest to follow the golden principle of “Justice for all and accountability of all”. Pakistan is a federation and all provinces enjoy provincial autonomy. The powers which were delegated to the provinces under the 18th constitutional amendment should be respected and followed in letter and spirit," he added.

He pointed out that unrest in the Baluchistan should be taken care of immediately and added that in spite of all such problems, the Imran Khan-led government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should be given a fair chance to steer the country out of a difficult period.

He said the government and the opposition should sit together and face political, social and economic challenges mutually.