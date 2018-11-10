Murder accused flees police custody for second time

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A murder accused reportedly fled for the second time from the custody of police on Friday in Dera Ismail Khan district.

Imran, the resident of Chah Faqirwala, managed to escape when he was brought to the district courts for an appearance in a murder case.

After the escape of the murder accused, the family of the deceased, including women and children staged a protest demonstration outside the office of District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi and burnt tyres.

They chanted slogans against the local police and said that due to police negligence, the accused Imran had once escaped from a hospital previously.

They added that their lives were in danger as they were receiving life threats from the accused.

In response to the protest of the family members of the deceased, a case was registered against the four cops found guilty of negligence and they were arrested.

They included Hawaldar Abdul Latif, constables Imran, Aslam and Baqir Shah.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Cantt Police Station against Imran. The accused had allegedly killed his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute.