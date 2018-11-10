Pakistan, China take similar position on HR issues: report

BEIJING: Pakistan and China took a similar position on human rights' issues and rejected the US's allegations in regard to situation in Xinjiang region. According to Chinese media's reports, Pakistan extended full support to China on the issue of Human Rights at the third round of the Universal Periodic Review led by the United Nations' Human Rights Council in Geneva, During the meeting, besides Pakistan 120 countries gave their positive feedback, indicating they valued China's achievements in promoting and protecting human rights.

Le Yucheng, China's vice-minister of foreign affairs who led the Chinese delegation at the meeting lauded the overwhelming support, extended by Pakistan and other friendly countries to this effect.

In response to alleged concerns about the rights of ethnic groups, especially those in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Le said "In accordance with the needs of the fight against terrorism, the Chinese government has launched training projects in Xinjiang, which aim to help a small number of people who are influenced by extremism, to get rid of terror and extreme thoughts and to return to society as soon as possible.

It is to prevent them from becoming terrorist perpetrators and victims, instead of taking action after these people becoming terrorists who endanger others and society. This is to protect the human rights of the majority, and, at the same time, it is also to save this small group of people."