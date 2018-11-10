Sat Nov 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
November 10, 2018
Advertisement

Junaid out of ODI series

Sports

AFP
November 10, 2018

Share

ABU DHABI: Pakistan suffered an injury setback, to pace spearhead Junaid Khan, as New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series. New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi, while Pakistan brought in Faheem Ashraf for Junaid. The last match of the series is in Dubai on Sunday.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports