Junaid out of ODI series

ABU DHABI: Pakistan suffered an injury setback, to pace spearhead Junaid Khan, as New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series. New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi, while Pakistan brought in Faheem Ashraf for Junaid. The last match of the series is in Dubai on Sunday.