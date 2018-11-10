Baby boom for some nations, bust for others

PARIS: Soaring birth rates in developing nations are fuelling a global baby boom while women in dozens of richer countries aren´t producing enough children to maintain population levels there, according to figures released Friday. A global overview of birth, death and disease rates evaluating thousands of datasets on a country-by-country basis also found that heart disease was now the single leading cause of death worldwide. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation set up at the University of Washington by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, used more than 8,000 data sources — more than 600 of them new — to compile one of the most detailed looks at global public health. Their sources included in-country investigations, social media and open-source material. It found that while the world´s population skyrocketed from 2.6 billion in 1950 to 7.6b last year, that growth was deeply uneven according to region and income.