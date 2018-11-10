China steps up drone race with stealth aircraft

ZHUHAI: China is unleashing stealth drones and pilotless aircraft fitted with AK-47 rifles onto world markets, racing to catch up to US technology and adding to a fleet that has already seen combat action in the Middle East. Combat drones were among the jet fighters, missiles and other military hardware shown off this week at Airshow China, the country´s biggest aerospace industry exhibition. A delta-winged stealth drone received much attention, highlighting China´s growing production of sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles seeking to compete with the US military´s massive fleet. The CH-7 — a charcoal-grey UAV unveiled at the air show — is the length of a tennis court with a 22-metre (72-feet) wingspan. It can fly at more than 800 kilometres per hour and at an altitude of 13,000 metres. “We are convinced that with this product clients will quickly contact us,” said Shi Wen, chief engineer of the Caihong (Rainbow) series drones at state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC).