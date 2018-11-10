Police stations asked to maintain register for visitors

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have been directed to maintain a register at every police station where every visitor and complainant can register their complaints and reservations.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman, while issuing directives to all the officers, made it clear that the supervisory officers would check the register on a daily basis to know if the cops cooperated with the public or the otherwise.

“All the police stations will now have a register for the visitors and complainants that will be checked by the seniors regularly,” the CCPO told a meeting with moharrars and other staff of police station. SSP Operations Javed Iqbal and other officers were also present in the meeting.

He directed the police station staff to be polite with the public, respect everyone coming to them and do their best to facilitate them. “The senior officers will keep a constant check on the way the police station staff receives the complainants. Those facilitating the general public, talking to them politely and respecting the commoners will be awarded prizes,” said Qazi Jamil.

The Peshawar police chief said that all the SDPOs, SHOs and police station staff must respect the general public as they are to serve the common man. He added that no one will be allowed to bother the complainants or other visitors.

“Go after the criminal gangs, terrorists, drug dealers with full force. However, respect the innocent people during raids, search operations, checkpoints and while visiting police stations,” said Qazi Jamil.