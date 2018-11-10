Ustad Roshan to perform at PNCA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: A musical evening 'Bathak' will take place at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts today (Saturday). Classical singer Ustad Roshan Abbas Khan, an exponent of Gwalior Gharana, will perform at the event. He will also discuss various aspects of classical singing and his life experience.
