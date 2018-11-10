CDA to amend layout plan of sector I-12

Islamabad: Minister of State for Interior Shaharyar Afridi informed the National Assembly on Friday that the layout plan of Sector I-12 would be amended in four weeks time in the light of topographic survey conducted by the Survey of Pakistan.

In written reply to a Question on floor of the National Assembly, the minister said that due to some topographic problems in survey and on ground construction of roads, layout Plan of Sector was to be amended.

Afridi said the Survey of Sector I-12 has been received from Survey of Pakistan and as such layout Plan of Sector would be amended and after getting approved in four weeks time, the same would be issued to concerned formations for amendment in infrastructure design and the development of Sector. He said he amount of Rs100 million allocated for on-going project in fiscal year 2017-18 could not be utilized due to non-issuance of revised layout plan of Sector I-12, by Planning Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He informed the House that plots would be handed over to allottees after completion of sector’s development including construction roads and laying of infrastructure saying that five major roads have already been constructed at site.

To a question, he said recently a detailed survey of Agro Farm Houses in Islamabad in including the same adjacent to Murree Road has been conducted. According to the survey report no commercial activity exists in any of the farm houses while how cause notices are issued to the violators of terms and conditions of allotment.

In response to another question, he said that in the wake of recent major demolition operations conducted in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) retrieved government land from adverse possession of illegal occupants.

The land recovered include green area behind Marriott Hotel, Link Road to Serene Hotel, Commercial Plot, utilized for general car parking and labours portable by a shopping Mall, Car Show Rooms, Workshops, Service Stations etc. at Major Road, F-11/3 and F-11/ 4 (Bhekha Syedan) .

The land was also recovered at Right of Way (RoW) of Kashmir Highway, Sector G-12, Nullah Korang flowing at Shahpur, Bani Gala and other catchment area, parking area and public pathways in F-8 Markaz, RoW of Kashmir Highway nearby Sai Mirchoo Shrine, llegal bus terminal established at loop leading from Murree Road towards IJP Road at Faizabad and Farm No. 09, Orchard Scheme Murree Road.