Dry spell continues

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the provincial metropolis here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Saturday (evening) and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.
