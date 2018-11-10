Sat November 10, 2018
November 10, 2018

AIOU celebrates Iqbal Day with traditional zeal

Islamabad: Speakers at a function held here on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) paid rich tributes to Dr. Muhammad Iqbal on his 141st birth anniversary, urging the youth to follow his footprints for a better life.

The function was largely attended by the students of local colleges and Universities. It was marked by holding ‘Bait Bazi' and ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’s competitions among them. The speakers including eminent intellectual and poet Dr. Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood who underlined the need of comprehending and practicing the message of the great poet in a true spirit. This is only way to revive Islamic glory and putting the life on road to progress and prosperity, they asserted.

While eulogizing the role of Dr. Iqbal in the freedom movement, they said the dream of the poet was turned into reality and it led the Muslims to have a respectful life in the comity of the nations.

Dr. Nasir Mahmmod while presiding over the function said that the University will continue its endeavor to promote the message of Dr. Iqbal among the youth through its academic pursuits.

He said there is dire need of the time to keep high the message and thoughts of the great Muslim Philosopher in practical life. His intellectual thoughts are source of strength for the new generation.

