JUI-S activists, others protest Samiul Haq’s assassination

PESHAWAR: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) and teachers and students of different seminaries on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq and urged the government to immediately arrest his killers.

The protest rally led by Maulana Rashid Qureshi and others appeared from Bajauri Gate and reached Shoba Chowk where it turned into a public gathering. The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans seeking immediate arrest of those involved in the killing of Maulana Samiul Haq. The speakers condemned the government for its failure to protect the life of the people.

They said the killing of Maulana Samiul Haq was proof of the fact that even people like him were not safe. They said that Maulana Samiul Haq was a great scholar and leader and his killing was not a routine incident. The government should investigate the incident and ensure immediate arrest of the assassins, they demanded.

CHARSADDA: The activists of various religio-political parties took out a protest rally against the killing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq. Led by former Member National Assembly Maulana Syed Gohar Shah, Maulana Muhammad Hashim Khan, Dr Elahi Jan, Maulana Abdur Rauf Shakir and others, the protesters walked through various areas and gathered at Farooq Azam Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, they said the government should arrest the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq and informed people about the motive behind his killing.

MARDAN: Hundreds of activists of different religious parties staged a protest rally against the decision of Supreme Court in Aasia Bibi case and assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq. The rally was led by Maulana Shujaul Mulk, provincial general secretary of JUI-F, district general secretary Maulana Amanat Shah, Maulana Aqil Ansari, Maulana Nadim Ahmed Haqqani, Ghulam Rasul and others. A large number of activists of different religious parties from Mardan attended the rally.

KARAK: The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami took out a protest rally to demand the arrest of Maulana Samiul Ha's killers and blocked the Karak-Bannu road at Saddam Chowk for traffic.

JUI-S district president Maulana Sabz Ali and former MNA Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz led the protesters who had gathered at Saddam Chowk. The protesters were carrying placards inscribed with the slogans demanding the arrest his killers.

GHALLANAI: Activists of religious parties held a protest rally at Mian Mandi Bazaar in Haleemzai tehsil in Mohmand tribal district, demanding the arrest of Maulana Samiul Haq's killers.

Head of JUI-F Mohmand chapter Maulana Mohammad Arif, Maulana Iftikhar Ahmed, Maulana Samiullah and others addressed the gathering. The speakers at the rally said the deceased was a great scholar and highlighted the true image of Islam at various platforms.