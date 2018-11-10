Buzdar visits Iqbal’s mausoleum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on Friday. He laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha, wrote his expressions in the visitors’ book. He wrote that Allama Iqbal gave a message of peace and brotherhood through his poetry adding that we can achieve success by following his philosophy. Hope and self-respect are his message and foundation of a new Pakistan is being laid on these principles. Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a new Pakistan in accordance with the thoughts of Allama Iqbal, he added.
